Police appeal for witnesses following incident in Shotton last week

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following an incident in Shotton last Thursday.

The incident – the exact details of which have not been disclosed – occurred at 11.50 am on Thursday, 9 July at the top of Shotton Lane and Killens Lane.

The incident involved at white hatchback car – pictured above.

A post on the forces North Flintshire Facebook page states: “Shotton residents: We’re appealing for witnesses to an incident occurred at the top of Shotton Lane & Killins Lane on Thursday the 9/7/20 at about 11:50am – involving this car. Did you see anything at all?”





Any information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phone 101 quoting Y097538.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.