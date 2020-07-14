Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 14th Jul 2020

Police appeal for witnesses following incident in Shotton last week

North Wales Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following an incident in Shotton last Thursday. 

The incident – the exact details of which have not been disclosed  –  occurred at 11.50 am on Thursday, 9 July at the top of Shotton Lane and Killens Lane.

The incident involved at white hatchback car – pictured above.

A post on the forces North Flintshire Facebook page states: “Shotton residents: We’re appealing for witnesses to an incident occurred at the top of Shotton Lane & Killins Lane on Thursday the 9/7/20 at about 11:50am – involving this car. Did you see anything at all?”


Any information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phone 101 quoting Y097538.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



