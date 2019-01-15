Police appeal for witnesses following a single vehicle crash on the A55 in Flintshire

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after a single vehicle crash on the A55 near junction 35 last night.

Emergency services responded to reports of a crash at around 8pm on Monday evening.

Police closed the eastbound A55 between Ewloe Loop and Dobshill while the incident was dealt with.

Fire crews from Deeside and Buckley were called upon to free a person from the vehicle which appeared to have come off the carriageway close to a bridge on the Drury section of the road.

According to a traffic report the eastbound section was fully closed at 9.40pm to allow police investigation works to be carried out, traffic was diverted through Hawarden.

Stephen who went past the scene posted on Deeside.com Facebook Page saying: “Multiple police cars and they have investigators out taking pictures and surveying the scene.”

He added: “Council have just been out and put diversion signs through Hawarden.”

Following investigation work, the road was cleared and reopened just before 1am.

It is understood one person was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital following a collision.

North Wales Police has launched an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage, a spokesperson said:

We are appealing for info from anyone who was in the area of the A55 Ewloe loop and Broughton between 7.1opm and 8pm tonight (Monday January 14) following a one vehicle road traffic collision on the Eastbound carriageway.

If you have dashcam footage and/or witnessed this please contact us – quote reference number X006443”