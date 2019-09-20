Police appeal for witnesses after woman dies in M56 multi-vehicle crash on Thursday

Cheshire police have launched an appeal for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on the M56 on Thursday in which a woman sadly died.
Emergency services were called to the incident on eastbound carriageway between junctions 10 (Warrington) and Junction 9 (M6 J20) just before 5.30pm.
The incident involved several cars and a HGV.
A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 62-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A further five people sustained minor injuries.
The carriageway was shut while emergency services worked at the scene.
The road was fully re-opened shortly before 5am.
