Police appeal for witnesses after woman dies in M56 multi-vehicle crash on Thursday

Published: Friday, Sep 20th, 2019
Cheshire police have launched an appeal for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on the M56 on Thursday in which a woman sadly died. 

Emergency services were called to the incident on eastbound carriageway between junctions 10 (Warrington) and Junction 9 (M6 J20) just before 5.30pm.

The incident involved several cars and a HGV.

A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 62-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A further five people sustained minor injuries.

The carriageway was shut while emergency services worked at the scene.

The road was fully re-opened shortly before 5am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries/ quoting IML 517424.

If you have dashcam footage you can submit it by going to https://www.cheshire.police.uk/advice-and-support/roads-and-vehicle-safety/submit-dashcam-footage/ 

