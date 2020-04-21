Police appeal for information after beehives trashed and honey stolen in Flintshire

North Wales Police Rural Crime Team have appealed to the public for any information after a number of beehives were damaged and honey was stolen in Flintshire.

Officers from the team are investigating the incident which happened in Northop, resulted in a some of the bees in the hives dying.

A spokesperson for the North Wales Police Rural Crime Team said, “Whoever has done this must have some knowledge of beekeeping.”

Any information regarding the incident can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101 quoting reference number 220000229442