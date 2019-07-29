Police appeal for info following two Flintshire burglaries

Police are appealing for information following burglaries in two empty properties in south Flintshire.

Both incidents were reported yesterday and are believed to have happened over the weekend on Rhydymwyn Road, Rhydymwyn, and The Close in Mold, while the occupants were away.

The rear conservatory door was smashed and an untidy search carried out in both properties and a television was stolen from one house while jewellery was taken from the other.

Sgt Alison Sharp said: “We are urging local residents in Flintshire South to be alert and vigilant, particularly when neighbours are away.”

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity over the weekend in the Mold and Rhydymwyn areas is urged to contact officers at Mold Police Station on 101 quoting references 19100413211 or 19100413492.

Alternatively use the live webchat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.