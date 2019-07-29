News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal for info following two Flintshire burglaries

Published: Monday, Jul 29th, 2019
Share:

Police are appealing for information following burglaries in two empty properties in south Flintshire.

Both incidents were reported yesterday and are believed to have happened over the weekend on Rhydymwyn Road,  Rhydymwyn, and The Close in Mold, while the occupants were away.

The rear conservatory door was smashed and an untidy search carried out in both properties and a television was stolen from one house while jewellery was taken from the other.

Sgt Alison Sharp said: “We are urging local residents in Flintshire South to be alert and vigilant, particularly when neighbours are away.”

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity over the weekend in the Mold and Rhydymwyn areas is urged to contact officers at Mold Police Station on 101 quoting references 19100413211 or 19100413492.

Alternatively use the live webchat https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support  or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

*Want to speak to the most engaged audience in the area? Find out more about advertising on Deeside.com - Click here  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Delays on the M56 heading away from Deeside following an earlier collision

British Airways takes delivery of its first Airbus A350-1000

Police release e-fit image of man following an indecent assault in Hawarden

Aer Lingus takes delivery of its first A321LR long range twin jet

Community leaders look to get Holywell train station plans on the right track

Flintshire’s best bakers are being invited to don their aprons and whisk up treats for an annual food festival

Owners of new Flint fitness centre determined to bring people together to make new friends

Man from Ellesmere Port jailed after admitting Chester burglaries

Vauxhall owner could move all production away from its Ellesmere Port factory


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn