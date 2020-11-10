Deeside.com > News

Police appeal for info following livestock attack in Flintshire

Police are appealing for information following a suspected livestock attack in Flintshire earlier today, Tuesday November 10.

The incident took place sometime before 9.30am on Halkyn Common  near the old Post Office.

Officers believe a dog attacked a ewe and are appealing to anyone who saw any loose dogs on the common around that time.

North Wales Police’s Rural Crime Unit has released an image of the ewe showing deep injuries around the ear, the animal is still alive and receiving treatment.


In an update on the rural crime teams Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Suspected livestock attack has taken place sometime before 0930 hours this morning on Halkyn Common Flints near the old Post Office.

The Ewe is still alive & receiving treatment. If you saw any dogs attacking sheep or loose in the area please ring the team on 101 ref: Y165473.”



