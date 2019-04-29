News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal for help in locating a missing Broughton man

Published: Monday, Apr 29th, 2019


North Wales Police have launched an appeal for help in tracing a missing man from the Broughton area.

Richard Mistiades, age 39, is believed to be in the Bilberry Wood area in the Old Warren.

A post by police on social media states:

“Missing Person – have you seen Richard Mistiades age 39. Reported missing from Broughton, believed to be in the Bilberry Wood area in the Old Warren.

If you have any knowledge of where Richard could be or if you have seen him – please phone us on 101 with event number X058213.”

