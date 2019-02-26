News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Police appeal for CCTV footage following extensive ‘criminal’ damage to a vehicle in Buckley

Published: Tuesday, Feb 26th, 2019
Police are appealing for CCTV footage and information following an incident in Buckley on Monday which saw a vehicle extensively damaged and two people arrested.

The alleged incident happened at 4.40pm on Westbourne Crescent in Buckley, in an update on social media a spokesperson for South Flintshire Police said:

“Following an extensive criminal damage incident to a vehicle at 16:40 hours on WESTBOURNE CRESCENT, BUCKLEY yesterday two males have been arrested. Further arrest attempts will be made today. If you have any info or property has CCTV please review and contact 101 ref 19100074367”

