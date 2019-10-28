Police action over the weekend to crackdown on knife crime in Deeside welcomed by public

North Wales Police used enhanced stop and search powers over the weekend in a bid to crackdown on escalating knife crime in Deeside.

Nearly 80 stops were carried out between Friday and Saturday after police enacted a Section 60 order following knife related incidents in Garden City and Connah’s Quay last week.

The order, which covered most of the Deeside area, temporarily allowed officers greater powers to stop and search anyone within the designated area.

The object of the enhanced powers was to “catch and disrupt those carrying weapons that harm our communities.” Police said.

North Flintshire Police District Inspector Gareth Cust authorised the use of the Section 60 order from 5pm on Friday to 5pm on Saturday, but, “given the success of Friday night, the Section 60 power was further extended into Saturday,” police said in a statement.

As well as the stops, a warrant was undertaken in the Shotton area, officers have recovered weapons, several thousand pounds of cash and a vehicle was seized.

Of the 30 stops which took place on Saturday, “a third resulting in finding contraband of some sort” police said.

This included a large amount of Class A and Class B Drugs, as well over a thousand pounds cash and a second vehicle was seized.

“Numerous arrests were made and everyone involved in the offences will be dealt with robustly.” Police said in a post on the North Flintshire Police Facebook page.

A police dog unit stopped a vehicle in Garden City, that led to two people being arrested for allegedly being drunk in charge of a vehicle, one of them was also found to be carrying a knife.

Excellent stop by @ChNWPoliceDogs In Garden City led to 2 persons being arrested for drunk in charge of a vehicle. When searched one subject had this knife in their possession and further arrested #notoknifecrime #oneincustody pic.twitter.com/BOIxlOLK5L — Cheshire&NWales AAP (@CheshNWalesAAP) October 28, 2019

A number of local residents responded to police posts on social media thanking them for the action in the area.

Many welcomed the action and called for it to be carried out regularly after recent incidents in the area.

Last week two men were stabbed in Garden City, a man was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has since been charged.

Police have also said incidents of involving youths with weapons have been reported in the Ewloe area.

Speaking ahead of the weekends action, DI Gareth Cust said: “Due to the knife related incidents in Garden City and the Connahs Quay areas this week I have authorised a Section 60 in the Deeside area.

This started at 5pm this evening (Friday) and will last for 24 hours as the legislation allows me.

This gives the Officers a power to stop and search any person or vehicle without normal grounds in the locality I have designated ( Essentially all of the North Flintshire area of Deeside).

The object being to catch and disrupt those carrying weapons that harm our Communities.

I have dedicated extra staff carrying out this order tonight in the Deeside area.

This is not a power I take lightly and is subject to much scrutiny .

I do so in reaction to events and to make / keep our communities safe.

This allows my officers to discharge this instruction in accordance with legislation.

I thank the public for their cooperation and support in this order.”

Information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.