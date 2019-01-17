Plans unveiled by Welsh Government to tackle obesity

The Welsh Government has launched a consultation on its obesity strategy

Health Minister Vaughan Gething has unveiled the Healthy Weight: Healthy Wales plan which aims to combat what the Royal College of Paediatrics describes as the ‘greatest public health challenge facing Wales.’

The plans include proposals to limit the use of advertising and promotion of unhealthy food in public places in order to support mothers who are overweight or obese during pregnancy and mandating calorie labelling for food purchased and eaten outside of the home.

The UK has one of the highest levels of obesity in Western Europe.

In Wales, twenty seven percent of four-five year olds and sixty percent of our adults are overweight.

Being overweight increases the risk of developing major health conditions such as coronary heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers.

It is also a risk to people’s mental health leading to low self-esteem, depression and anxiety.

The proposals set out in the consultation have a strong focus on prevention and are supported by research and international evidence from Public Health Wales into what can help the people to be a healthy weight

The Welsh Government says the financial cost of obesity to the economy is considerable.

Associated illnesses are projected to cost the Welsh NHS more than £465 million per year by 2050, with a cost to society and the economy of £2.4 billion .

Dr Frank Atherton, chief medical officer for Wales, said:

“If we think about preventable disease, only smoking exceeds obesity and being overweight at the moment but it’s catching up. We need to think about the next generation and there’s a real risk that if we don’t get serious, they will live shorter lives than their parents.”

Responding to the publication, David Tuthill, Officer for Wales, for the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) said:

“Vaughan Gething is right. There is no quick fix when it comes to tackling obesity but if we are to create a healthier, more prosperous Wales, getting it right in childhood is an excellent place to start. We know overweight children are much more likely to become the next generation of overweight adults so this plan’s focus on children and young people, the early years and maternal health is very welcome. We are pleased to see support for overweight or obese pregnant women. It is important that the NHS practices what it preaches and develops food and nutrition standards that all NHS sites must adhere to. However, with over a quarter of children already overweight or obese by the time they start primary school, there is a risk they will be left behind unless access to services is addressed. The Welsh Government must review and implement a clinical obesity pathway quickly to prevent this from happening.”

The consultation has been developed across four key themes:

1. Leadership and Enabling Change

2. Healthy Environments

3. Healthy Settings

4. Healthy People

“These themes have been designed to drive and shape behavioural change. This takes into account the range of factors which we know shape our daily choices.

Under each theme there are ‘What Matters?’ proposals, which are areas and actions that we want to test during the consultation.

We need your views to ensure we capture the range of actions necessary to shape a comprehensive plan for obesity prevention and reduction in Wales.” The consultation document states.

Vaughan Gething said: