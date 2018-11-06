Plans to upgrade Flintshire caravan park would boost local economy

Proposals to upgrade a caravan park in Flintshire will provide a boost to the local economy, it has been claimed.

Plans to extend Barlows Caravan Park in Caerwys look set to be given the green light after receiving the backing of council officers.

It would see the relocation of 50 static holiday caravans and 90 touring caravan pitches within the site.

Six glamping pitches would also be created, along with a new toilet block.

The application has also been welcomed by members of Caerwys Town Council, who believe the development of the business will enhance the area.

In a report, Andrew Farrow, Flintshire Council’s head of planning said: “This application seeks consent to extend the western boundaries of the park to allow for the relocation of static and touring caravans which will facilitate improvements to the layout of the existing static holiday caravan park over time.

“The main issues for consideration in this application are the principle of development at this location, the potential visual impact on the open countryside, impact on residential amenity, access, and impact on the adjacent Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

“The site currently consists of and has consent for 305 with the total overall caravans following redevelopment to reduce to approximately 270

“The site is well screened on all boundaries and is proposed to be the subject of further supplementary planting in these areas which will only serve to reinforce these boundaries.

“The scheme serves to meet the increasing expectations which visitors have of the North Wales tourism industry and in this part of the county, this sector is a significant employer.”

The proposals will be discussed by members of Flintshire Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (DEL 7 NOVEMBER 2018).

By Liam Randall – BBC Local Democracy Reporter.