Plans to demolish hotel in Northop Hall to create 24 new homes

Published: Friday, Aug 16th, 2019
Plans have been put forward which could see an old hotel in Flintshire demolished in order to make way for 24 new homes.

The proposals would result in the Plas Ifan Hotel in Northop Hall being knocked down and the land redeveloped to accommodate houses.

The hotel has been closed for around two years and both Bod Hotels Ltd and CC Land Ltd are looking to create a mixture of three and four-bedroom properties at the site.

 

The original intention was to build up to 50 houses, but the number was cut in half as a result of concerns raised by the public and Flintshire Council.

Despite the reduction, the two companies said it would help to meet the demand for homes in the area.

In a planning statement submitted to the local authority, representatives said: “The hotel is currently closed and has been for 24 months.

“The development will consist of 24 dwellings with access coming from the B5125 to the north.

“Flintshire Council cannot provide a deliverable five-year housing supply and are therefore required to boost their housing supply through sustainable development.

“The development will assist in counter acting the consistent under supply of housing in Northop Hall and Flintshire over the past two decades and will assist with economic development in the area.”

The hotel was previously granted planning permission for an extension to take its capacity up to 73 bedrooms.

The land behind the property was once used to host weddings and other events.

The two firms said their application should be looked on favourably because the area had already been developed.

 

Comments are currently being invited about the proposals via the Flintshire Council website.

The local authority is aiming to make a decision on the scheme by the middle of next month.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

