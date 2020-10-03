Plans to convert Buckley convenience store into flat approved by councillors

Plans to convert a convenience store in Buckley into a flat have been approved by councillors, despite concerns over parking.

An application was submitted to turn the Centrepoint store on Church Road into a self contained flat in June this year.

It comes after the shop closed its doors in 2017 after its owners said a lack of customers meant it was no longer financially viable to keep it open.

The proposals were backed to go ahead by Flintshire Council's chief planning officer at a virtual meeting held on Wednesday.





The majority of planning committee members supported his recommendation, despite local councillor Mike Peers claiming there were not enough parking spaces in the area.

He said: “The main concern is the lack of any parking provision.

“It says it’s not within a core retail area and other similar facilities exist in the vicinity.

“They do not – there are no other facilities. That was the only facility until it closed.

“Parking wouldn’t be a problem on a housing estate as you’d just go and park close by.

“But this location is totally restricted. It’s not a town centre location and there are no car park facilities.”

The council’s highways department did not raise any objections to the plans as officers said the property’s use as a two-bedroom flat would cause less problems than when it open as a shop.

Chief planning officer Andrew Farrow also said it was in keeping with the residential nature of the surrounding area.

Among those who backed the scheme was the local authority’s cabinet member for planning and public protection, Cllr Chris Bithell.

He said: “This used to be a house until 1993 when planning permission was granted for the ground floor to be converted into a shop.

“The application would restore the ground floor to residential usage in what is a residential area.

“Looking further down the street or next door, it’s the same kind of properties that are involved.

“I take the point in relation to parking issues. However, the report points out that in a built-up urban area there are alternative means of transport.”

A bid by Cllr Peers to have the proposals rejected was narrowly defeated by eight votes to seven, meaning approval was granted.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).