Plans for major shake up of schools in Flintshire revealed under modernisation programme

Plans for a major shake up of schools in Flintshire have been revealed as part of a modernisation scheme.

Senior councillors will meet next week to run the rule over the last phase of the local authority’s 21st Century Schools Capital programme.

One of the main projects would see the relocation of Ysgol Croes Atti in Flint to a new site on the Croes Atti housing development.

The next proposal would be to create a combined primary and secondary campus at Argoed High School in Mynydd Isa.

Meanwhile, Saltney Ferry and Saltney Wood Memorial primary schools could be amalgamated and placed into a new building.

In addition, politicians are also set to consider options for the future of secondary education in Saltney and Broughton.

It’s been estimated that the total cost of the schemes could come to £63m and would be paid for by a combination of Welsh Government, council and private sector partnership funding.

Flintshire Council leader Ian Roberts described the plans as an “exciting” development.

Cllr Roberts, who is also the authority’s cabinet member for education, said: “Some fantastic work has already been done with Welsh Government support in various areas of the county, including projects in Holywell, Penyffordd, Connah’s Quay and Queensferry.

“In terms of the onward investment programme and to ensure that we can make sure that these exciting projects can progress as quickly as possible, it is now hoped that cabinet and Welsh Government will agree these proposals.”

Land for the Croes Atti project has already been identified and highlighted as a priority for the council.

A formal consultation would needs to be carried out as the new school would fall outside the mileage criteria from the existing site.

It’s expected that the Argoed High School proposals would be funded as part of a mutual investment model (MIM), which places most of the cost risks with a private contractor.

In a report, Claire Homard, the council’s chief officer for education and youth, said: “MIM is a new form of public-private partnership. It enables Welsh Government (WG) to deliver infrastructure projects beyond that set by present UK Government borrowing limits.

“If WG does not use MIM, £500 million pounds of investment in the education estate will not be available to councils in Wales and this would have implications on the council’s proposed programme locally.

“A private sector contractor is appointed via a new WG framework and the contractor finances, constructs and provides a 25 year life-cycled building product.

“The council pays an annual charge which is funded from revenue similar to a rental payment called the ‘service payment’.”

Consultations are set to take place in respect of the Argoed High School and Saltney primary schools proposals.

Informal discussions will also be held regarding the future of secondary education in Saltney and Broughton.

Members of the council’s ruling Labour-run cabinet will be asked to approve the recommendations at a meeting on Tuesday, March 17.







Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).