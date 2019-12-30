Plans for almost 30 new houses put forward in Gwernymynydd amid claims of lack of housing

Plans have been put forward to create almost 30 new homes in a Flintshire village amid claims of a shortfall in housing in the area.

An application has been submitted to develop a plot of land known as Llys Newydd off the A494 Ruthin Road in Gwernymynydd.

The site, which close to the village’s war memorial, is currently outside the development boundary under Flintshire Council’s planning policies.

However, the landowners said allowing the 28 properties to go ahead would help to meet the demand for housing in the county.

It comes despite concerns the scheme would impact on the privacy of neighbours.

In documents submitted to the local authority, planning agent Bob Dewey said: “The provision of new housing sites in the county is frequently a difficult issue.

“The current land supply is significantly well below the five year requirement.

“Whilst we recognise that the Welsh Government minister responsible has suspended the stipulation and is currently consulting on an alternative approach for housing delivery, this does not and, in our view, should not ignore the need to make adequate provision for new housing.

“Although the site is currently outside the settlement boundary, it is the applicants’ view that the boundary was only drawn in its present position because it was believed that the doubts about the ability to provide a safe access would prove an insuperable barrier to development.

“Gwernymynydd is a settlement which in the applicants’ views is very sustainable with excellent transport links and, for many people, within walking distance of Mold.

“Development would provide a modest increase in the size of the community to assist in maintenance of the school, community facility and pub.”

A consultation was held by the site’s owners before the plans were formally entered.

Among the feedback, concerns were raised by one resident whose home backs onto the land about the potential loss of privacy.

In an e-mail, Sarah Michelle Williams said: “As I’m sure you are aware the land behind my house is significantly higher as we are on a slope.

“Will the houses be directly built behind my house be facing Ruthin Road?

“Will they be erected with full view from the new houses looking in to my garden and the eight windows I have in the back of my property? This is a huge invasion of privacy.

“Should all these points above be confirmed, myself and my neighbours will protest this proposal aggressively.

“I am not opposed to building work however stress the importance of my privacy to stay as it is for the sake of my family and my three daughters, not to mention the lovely view I have of all the trees from my house currently.”

The proposals can be accessed via the council’s website and planners are aiming to make a decision by early February.

