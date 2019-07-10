Woman dies after being struck by a train on a level crossing near Towyn

British Transport Police have released a statement after a woman was struck and killed by a train on a level crossing near Towyn.

“Shortly after 6pm yesterday evening (09/07) officers from British Transport Police were called to the railway close to Towyn after reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended but sadly a woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are working to inform the woman’s family.

This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch have been notified. “

A spokesperson for Network Rail said on Tuesday evening:

“At approximately 6pm on Tuesday 9 July a person was struck by a train on the Ty Gwyn footpath level crossing near Abergele and Pensarn and died at the scene.

Our thoughts go out to the family of the person involved, and we are now cooperating with the British Transport Police as they investigate this tragic incident.

“This comes almost a week to the day since we lost two colleagues in Port Talbot.

Events such as these are a stark reminder that the railway is a dangerous place.

We strongly urge members of the public to take care when close to the railway and to always follow any safety instructions before using a level crossing.”

Train services through Shotton along the North Wales Coast Line were affected for several hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.