People who cough or spit at emergency workers face up to two years in prison

People who deliberately cough or spit at emergency workers whilst claiming to have coronavirus could face up to two years in prison.

North Wales Police has warned it will take a dim view of anyone who does so.

One man from Rhyl has already been recalled to jail after preparing to spit at officers whilst saying he had COVID-19.

DCI Sion Williams said: ‘This behaviour is totally shameful at any time, let alone during a worldwide pandemic. Our message here is absolutely clear and without tolerance – anyone who attempts to use Covid19 as a weapon will be dealt with firmly by our officers.

“We have the total support of the Crown Prosecution Service and National Probation Service.

“A local man from Rhyl was recalled to prison for poor behaviour earlier this month after preparing to spit at officers who were already engaging with him on an unrelated matter. The man claimed to have the Covid19 virus.

“I need to be clear that there will be no hesitation to prosecute anyone who threatens or assaults any of our emergency service or essential workers in this manner as they go about their daily duties.

“I’m sure the public will agree that there is no place for such behaviour and that it must to stop so that we can focus on supporting our communities at this extremely challenging time.”