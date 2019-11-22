Pentre Co-op could relocate to new store on Queensferry Industrial Estate

Plans have been unveiled which could see a Co-op store move to a new larger premises, creating extra jobs in the process.

The retail chain currently has a shop based on Chester Road in Pentre, near Queensferry.

The company has now agreed to move 300 metres down the road to a site which forms part of Queensferry Industrial Estate, subject to the owners gaining planning permission.

[ Queensferry Industrial Estate]

Floods Properties and Development has submitted proposals for a 4,000 square foot convenience store on an area once occupied by a corn mill.

The scheme would also result in the creation of two industrial units to be used for storage and distribution units.

A Co-op representative said the relocation was necessary due to problems with the existing store.

In a letter of support accompanying the plans, regional acquisitions manager John Hillman said: “This will be a direct relocation of the existing Co-op store located some 300m to the east at Chester Road Pentre, which will then be closed.

“All existing staff will be relocated from the current store and additional jobs will be created.

“This proposal will safeguard the future of this much needed convenience store for future generations.

“The existing store is not fit for purposes. It is under sized in terms of sales and storage space, has a compromised sales floor layout with narrow aisles and conflicting column positions.

“The proposed new detached store will be located at the front of the Queensferry Industrial Estate and accessed via the main estate road.

“We are working closely with the developer and fully support this planning application.”

The site was previously home to a Co-op store before it was demolished approximately 40 years ago.

The developers said the area of the site earmarked for the new buildings had stood empty for a long period of time.

They added the units would boost job opportunities and provide improved parking for shoppers.

In a planning statement, agents acting on the site owner’s behalf said: “We consider that the proposals will sit comfortably within their surroundings and provide an attractive road frontage that will in turn lift the quality of the building stock locally.

“The proposal will provide a much-improved convenience store for the local residents and workers.

“The site will create a much safer location for customers and will ease the effects of poor access and parking at the current store.

“The new offering of storage and distribution use units will generate additional employment on the site and expand the range of units available to businesses locally.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the Flintshire Council website.

The local authority is expected to make a decision at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).