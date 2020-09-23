Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 23rd Sep 2020

Over 300 pupils in Flintshire advised to self isolate in past 10 days but Covid ‘is not circulating’ schools

More than 300 school pupils in Flintshire have been advised to self isolate in the past ‘seven to ten’ days as a precaution following a number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in local schools.

Last week saw action taken at four primary schools and one secondary school in Flintshire.

Individual year groups and people identified as close contacts of confirmed cases at Sealand, Sandycroft, Saltney Wood, Ewloe Green and St John the Baptist primary schools and two year 7 tutor groups at Castell Alun High School were told to self-isolate for 14 days.

Flintshire Council has not issued any further updates this week on any positive cases or action taken in any schools.


During an ‘Emergency Situation Briefing’ to Flintshire Council cabinet members, Chief Executive Colin Everett said most new Coronavirus cases in Flintshire are  ‘primarily’ spreading within social settings from homes, families and within friendship groups.

Cases have been reported in schools but the numbers “have been small” he said.

“We have had to give advice to over 300 pupils to self isolate in the last seven to 10 days as a precaution.”

“Schools have been excellent in working with us on the agreed procedures over the last week.” He said.

Clair Hommard, Chief Officer Education & Youth, Flintshire County Council told the cabinet committiee that COVID-19 was not circulating within schools.

She said: “What we’re seeing at the moment is that transmission is not happening within schools, the virus has been picked up outside in the community and within families.”

“Obviously, those children are coming to school and until they present with symptoms, or we have a confirmed positive test within the family, that’s when a school will take action.” Chief Officer said.

Mrs Hommard said the response from schools in Flintsire so far “has been great, as we would expect, they’ve got clear protocols to follow, there’s very good engagement with the Test Trace Protect and environmental health teams.”

She said COVID-10 cases are “going to happen, we need to manage it, our schools are ready, you know, their arrangements are standing firm particularly as we’re seeing the first tests emerging. It’s all being managed successfully at the moment.”



