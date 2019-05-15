News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Four taken to hospital following Flint Mountain collision

Published: Wednesday, May 15th, 2019
Update: The Welsh Ambulance Service said they were called at 5.14pm to reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle was sent to the scene.

“Two patients were taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd and two patients were taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital.” A spokesman said. 

First report: The A5119 Northop Road at Flint Mountain is partially blocked following a two-vehicle collision. 

Emergency services at the scene of the crash which happened near the Coach and Horses pub at Pentre Hill. 

Firefighters have helped free one person from their vehicle.

At least two emergency ambulances have been called to the incident.  

Latest traffic report states: 

“A5119 Northop Road – Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to accident , two vehicles around Pentre Hill. Fire services are on scene. Near the Coach and Horses.”

More as and when……….

