North Wales’ largest games expo returns to Wrexham Glyndwr University

The largest games expo in North Wales is returning to Wrexham Glyndwr University -and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The Level Up Wales 2019 expo is a free two-day gaming and tech event suitable for all ages, and is hosted by the award-winning game development team at Wrexham Glyndwr University.

Senior Lecturer Rich Hebblewhite (pictured) said: “We are all excited for this year’s Level Up Wales event as we have yet another packed line up of indie studios and technologies from across North Wales.

“This year has been extremely successful for us, clinching several national awards, and helping to launch yet another group independent game studios, packed with talented students.

“If you’re interested in game development or getting into the industry and Level Up Wales 2019 should be on your list of things to get involved with!”

Among the events and experiences on the day are a number of game studios from across North Wales all showing exclusive content – including recent successful Tranzfuser applicants Samurai Duck Studios – and a full programme of talks and demonstrations across the two days.

Also on offer are competitions and prizes, a selection of VR games and activities, a demonstration of accessible gaming tech alongside partner charity Everyone Can, a full seminar programme with talks across both days, access to careers advice, retro gaming – with original and iconic hardware and games – and serious games research projects.

For the first time this year, the official Acer Predator van will also be on site for the expo – with the latest high-end PC gaming tech and peripherals for gamers to enjoy.

The event is organised in conjunction with Games Talent Wales, North Wales Tech, Welsh Gaming Network, Games Wales and partner charity Everyone Can.

Rich added: “Level Up Wales is great fun for everyone and particularly suitable for those interested in gaming, VR, tech, content creation and networking opportunities.

“Our developers and exhibitors are very friendly and happy to chat and answer questions.

“Whether you’re interested in studying Computer Games Development with us, are looking to develop a career in the industry, or just want to have two days of fun gaming, there really is something for everyone.”

Level Up Wales runs from 10am to 5pm on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 May at the Catrin Finch Centre in Wrexham Glyndwr University – there is no charge to enter.

For more information, see https://levelup.wales