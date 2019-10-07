North Wales health board supports campaign to get people moving

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is backing a campaign that urges people to get moving and improve their health.

The Let’s Get Moving North Wales collaborative aims to support everyone in North Wales to move more, and by doing so support their physical and mental wellbeing.

Being more active can benefit health and wellbeing, as well as helping to reduce the risk of conditions such as coronary heart disease and certain cancers.

It can also support people to maintain a healthy weight, increase mental well-being, reduce the risks of falls and reduce conditions that affect the muscles and bones.

Gary Doherty, Chief Executive at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “Supporting people to make the right choices so they can have a long, healthy life is a big part of our long-term strategy, Living Healthier, Staying Well. Let’s Get Moving aims to support our communities to do this do this by encouraging people to keep active.

“We are also the biggest employer in North Wales, so it is also important to support the health and wellbeing of our staff.”

[Gary Doherty, Chief Executive, signs the Health Board’s commitment to the Let’s Get Moving campaign]

The Health Board has joined more than 30 other organisations committed to supporting their staff and patients to move more by providing opportunities and settings that enable people to move more in all aspects of their daily life.

You can find out more about the Let’s Get Moving campaign on the Public Health Wales website at www.publichealthwales.wales.nhs.uk