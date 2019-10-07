News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales health board supports campaign to get people moving

Published: Monday, Oct 7th, 2019
Share:

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is backing a campaign that urges people to get moving and improve their health.

The Let’s Get Moving North Wales collaborative aims to support everyone in North Wales to move more, and by doing so support their physical and mental wellbeing.

Being more active can benefit health and wellbeing, as well as helping to reduce the risk of conditions such as coronary heart disease and certain cancers.

It can also support people to maintain a healthy weight, increase mental well-being, reduce the risks of falls and reduce conditions that affect the muscles and bones.

Gary Doherty, Chief Executive at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “Supporting people to make the right choices so they can have a long, healthy life is a big part of our long-term strategy, Living Healthier, Staying Well. Let’s Get Moving aims to support our communities to do this do this by encouraging people to keep active.

“We are also the biggest employer in North Wales, so it is also important to support the health and wellbeing of our staff.”

[Gary Doherty, Chief Executive, signs the Health Board’s commitment to the Let’s Get Moving campaign]

The Health Board has joined more than 30 other organisations committed to supporting their staff and patients to move more by providing opportunities and settings that enable people to move more in all aspects of their daily life.

You can find out more about the Let’s Get Moving campaign on the Public Health Wales website at www.publichealthwales.wales.nhs.uk

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Work has begun on Duttons Fields – the new 283 housing development on former RAF Sealand site

Gritters will be out on the roads in Flintshire this week – don’t worry there’s no snow forecast

Roadworks in and around Flintshire over the next few days which may impact on your journey

NEWSAR huge “thank you” to members of Unite the Union at Airbus following defibrillator donation

Mark Tami MP presses housing minister to ensure nobody is left behind in the leasehold scandal

Chester Zoo wins Sustainability award at regional tourism ‘Oscars’

Buckley Tyre Service beats biggest dealers to be named best tyre dealer in the UK

A494 speed limit reduction HAS seen harmful emissions reduce says Transport Minister

Flintshire councillors set to consider request to increase black cab fares


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn