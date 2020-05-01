North Wales health board launches recruitment campaign

As part of a recruitment campaign Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board launched a TV Commercial broadcasting on all Sky Channels in North Wales and West Cheshire.

The health board said that although a large number of volunteers have stepped forward, it is in urgent need of registered Doctors, Nurses, Therapists and Therapy Support Staff.

As well as extra clinical staff required in the acute hospitals of Ysbyty Gwynedd, Ysbyty Glan Clwyd and Wrexham Maelor and within Community Services, the health board are also recruiting for the 3 temporary Rainbow hospitals in Llandudno, Deeside and Bangor.

NHS Wales – BETSI NEEDS YOU from Spark Media on Vimeo.

Lawrence Osgood, Assistant Director of Workforce & Improvement at Betsi Cadwaladr says “We have a range of full-time, temporary, flexible and bank worker roles available with immediate starts. We can offer full support and training. Your contribution will make more of a difference than ever before, not just to patients, but to colleagues and the wider community.”

Preparation is also key for the GP Out of Hours Service. Stephen Newton is a Medical Director of GP Out of Hours Service in the Central area. He tells us that although there are currently just enough Doctors and Advanced Nurse Practitioners to cover the service, they are looking to double staff numbers in preparation for the expected increase in demand.

“We want to make sure our service is fully staffed and trained ahead of the expected increase in demand. We are appealing for GP’s and ANP’s to donate just a few more hours of their time a week or month to help the service.”

If you would like further information and register your interest in returning or on offering further hours to support to Out of Hours service, please visit https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/betsineedsyou/