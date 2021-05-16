Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 16th May 2021

Updated: Sun 16th May

Nominations for the 2021 National Lottery Awards are now open for entries

Nominations for the 2021 National Lottery Awards are now open.

The National Lottery Awards celebrate the people and projects who do extraordinary things with the help of National Lottery funding.

Jonathan Tuchner from The National Lottery said:

“National Lottery players raise £30 million every week for good causes and we know this money is being used in amazing and inspiring ways.”

“As part of The National Lottery Awards we want to celebrate those whose selfless dedication and fantastic work makes such a difference in villages, towns and cities across the country.”

“Encompassing all areas of National Lottery funding, you nominate local legends and hometown heroes in the following categories: culture, arts & film, community/charity, heritage and sport. In addition, there will be a young hero award for someone under the age of 18.”

“Furthermore, groups or organisations are eligible to enter The National Lottery Project of the Year category, where shortlisted finalists will face a public vote later in the year.”

All award winners will receive an iconic National Lottery Awards trophy and £3,000 for their organisation.

Nominations can be made by completing an entry form on our website www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards

All nominees must have been funded by The National Lottery or be associated with a National Lottery funded project. Entries must be received by midnight on 7 June 2021



