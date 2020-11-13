Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 13th Nov 2020

New local coronavirus testing facility could be opened in Deeside to help people get checked faster

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A new coronavirus testing facility could be opened in Flintshire to allow people living in the area to get checked more quickly.

A large scale drive-through facility has already been established on Deeside Industrial Estate to allow mass testing to take place regionally.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and Flintshire Council is now looking into the possibility of creating a smaller centre targeted towards local residents.

The authority’s chief executive Colin Everett said Deeside had again been chosen as the preferred location, with a number of venues currently being explored.


However, he told backbench councillors Deeside Leisure Centre had been ruled out due to the site already serving as a Covid-19 field hospital.

Speaking at a virtual meeting on Tuesday (November 10, 2020), he said: “We can’t announce confirmation yet, but we are working with Betsi to open a local test centre in Flintshire.

“This isn’t like the big commercial one at Deeside or one in a hospital.

“This is rather like the one in the Memorial Hall in Wrexham where people could have a quicker, local admission.

“We are looking at the Deeside area, but not Deeside Leisure Centre as the two uses would conflict.

“I’m talking to a couple of local partners about potential venues so as and when we can confirm that, we’ll let local members know first.”

The decision to allocate Deeside Leisure Centre as a rainbow hospital was taken earlier this year during the first wave of the virus.

But the 250-bed facility didn’t open its doors until earlier this week after it was recently announced it would be used to provide capacity for up to 30 patients recovering from Covid-19.

Mr Everett told members of the council’s environment and economy scrutiny committee the aim was to take the pressure off the region’s main hospitals.

He said: “It doesn’t sound a lot (of patients), but largely from the Maelor and Glan Clwyd, that does take the pressure off.

“It doesn’t take patients in and it’s not like a normal hospital – it’s more about step down.

“When people are being discharged from either of those two hospitals and need up to a week’s respite, convalescence, physio and lower level medical care, that’s the purpose.”

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).



