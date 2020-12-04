New local coronavirus testing centre to open on Saturday in Connah’s Quay

A new coronavirus testing facility will open in Connah’s Quay Civic Hall on Saturday.

A large scale drive-through facility has already been established on Deeside Industrial Estate to allow mass testing to take place regionally.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and Flintshire Council is rolling out the smaller centre targeted towards local residents.

The centre will make it easier for people in the area to get an appointment for a COVID-19 test closer to home.





The facility will open on Saturday from 2pm to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm.

From Monday (December 7th) the centre will open from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

Those people with COVID-19 symptoms will need make an appointment to have a test, click here: gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test.

A spokesperson for Betsi University Health Board said:

“A walk-in testing centre will open at the Civic Hall in Connah’s Quay to make it easier for people in the area to get an appointment for a COVID-19 test closer to home.”

“People will need to make an appointment to have a test. To book a test or to find out opening times and further information on testing centres across North Wales, please visit the BCUHB website, or phone 119.”

“We would like to thank Connah’s Quay Town Council and Flintshire County Council for their support in helping to establish this walk-in testing centre.”