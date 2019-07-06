A new ‘Digital Trail’ app is bringing Connah’s Quay history to life

A new app created by using photos, memories and stories about Connah’s Quay has been launched.

The interactive Digital Trail app – which is free to download – showcases important historical and natural sites in the Connah’s Quay area.

The project started in November 2018, with a series of drop-in events for people to share their memories.

Local primary schools and Connah’s High School were also involved with pupils visiting different sites, researching the history of the town and helping create artwork for the app.

The Digital Trail app provides a comprehensive guide to Connah’s Quay for local residents, visitors and tourists who can now find out about the history and heritage surrounding the docks and the town.

The app explores the industrial past as well as a range of green spaces and nature reserves, you can also listen to local people’s memories of living and working in the town and learn more about the community today.

[Digital Trail App was launched at an event in Connah’s Quay]

Richard Aram, Project Manager for the Our Back Yard Project said “The development of the app has been a fantastic way to get local people and school pupils engaged.

In partnership with Connah’s Quay Town Council and the Quay Watermans Association we have developed a fun and interactive guide highlighting the important heritage of the area.”

“The benefit of the app is that you can update and add content, unlike brochures and information boards, it also contains audio, video and games for everyone to enjoy.”

“There will be events across the summer where people can find out more about the Digital Trail and we will also be holding guided walks, where people can use the app as we tour the different areas of Connah’s Quay. We hope people use the app and discover the area.”

The app is available for free on the Playstore or App store, for more information you can also Google ‘North East Wales Digital Trails’ or follow link below: https://www.northeastwales.wales/things-events-holidays-break-ideas-within-corner-north-wales/visit-north-east-wales/north-east-wales-digital-trails/