New childcare facility could be created at a Flintshire primary school in bid to increase nursery numbers

A new childcare facility could be created at a Flintshire primary school in a bid to increase the number of youngsters attending its nursery.

The stand-alone building would be constructed on land to the south of Ysgol Sychdyn, which is located in the village of Sychdyn, near Mold.

A planning application put forward by Flintshire Council’s children and workforce department said it would be designed to accommodate children aged two to three.

An outdoor play area would also be included for early years pupils at the front of the facility off Vownog Road.





In a planning statement, architects acting on behalf of the local authority said: “Flintshire County Council Early Years and Family Support Service wish to facilitate and support the co-location of the foundation phase and childcare provision to create a wraparound childcare facility at Ysgol Sychdyn, with a view to increase the number of pupils opting to enrol in nursery at the school in future years.

“The local authority proposes to construct a standalone modular building to accommodate the new facility.

“The new building is to create an indoor and outdoor environment for children aged two to three, children of other age groups, parents, staff and other users which will be calm, uplifting, safe and attractive but will also be efficient, tough and flexible and represent good value for money for the lifetime of the building.

“The building must be of a standard suitable for the delivery of registered childcare. Registration will be with the Childcare Inspectorate for Wales.

“This is in line with the Welsh Government’s Prosperity for All commitment to introduce community learning centres which provide extended services with childcare, parenting support, family learning and community access to facilities built around the school day.”

Comments are currently being invited on the proposals via the council’s website.

Planners are then expected to make a decision on the scheme at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).