New £20m AMRC centre in Broughton to host global Aerospace and Defence giants for inaugural Aero Wales Expo

Broughton’s new £20m state-of-the-art Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) Cymru is set to play host to a number of global Aerospace and Defence giants on Thursday.

More than 90 exhibitors and 350 delegates from across Wales and the rest of the UK will be showcasing their capabilities and networking with each other in an inaugural Aero Wales Expo this week hosted by Aerospace Wales.

The event, which will be held on Thurs, 5th December in the newly built AMRC Cymru building in Broughton is the first of its kind to be hosted by Aerospace Wales and has been organised in recognition of the huge impact the Aerospace & Defence industry has on the UK economy.

The morning conference will see the six largest Aerospace and Defence companies in Wales – Airbus, Airbus Defence & Space, BAE Systems, DECA, Qioptiq and Raytheon UK – reveal details about supply chain opportunities within their organisations.

Whilst the afternoon will offer a dedicated ‘Meet the Buyer’ forum where more than 400 appointments have been organised to allow teams from their engineering and procurement departments to meet directly with the delegates.

Using the new state of the art AMRC Cymru research and development facility, the event has proved to be such a resounding hit with exhibitors and delegates alike that tickets have sold out well in advance of the event as participants quickly acknowledged the fantastic opportunity it presented for them for meeting new customers, suppliers and to network.

The Aerospace and Defence industry has recognised that in this uncertain political climate it is important to be aware of what is happening within the industry and the innovation that is taking place, especially with SME companies that wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to directly showcase their areas of expertise to the larger companies.

It will also be an occasion for the major companies to consider localising their supply chains.

The event is being organised in conjunction with Nu-Tech Exhibitions + Events and with support from event sponsors, Airbus, BAE Systems, Qioptiq, Raytheon, Tarvin Precision, Axon Cable, Safran, Hugh James, Bollore Logistics and Hyde Aero Products.

John Whalley, Aerospace Wales CEO commented: “We are delighted that we have brought so many companies from across the UK together in North Wales to showcase the wealth of Aerospace and Defence capabilities in the country. I anticipate it being a highly productive day for both the delegates and the speaker’s organisations”

Economy and Transport Minister Ken Skates said: “The aerospace industry in Wales is a cornerstone of the UK civil aerospace sector and home to many global companies such as Airbus, GE Aviation, Triumph and Magellan. In total, there are over 150 firms in Wales serving the industry, employing more than 20,000 people, which clearly shows its significance to the Welsh economy.

“I’m delighted the Aerospace Wales expo is taking place at the AMRC Cymru in Broughton which was officially opened only last week. The facility is a real game changer for the North Wales economy and its positive impact will be felt right across our nation. It will raise productivity and allow North Wales to fulfil its economy ambition by driving innovation in design, manufacturing and skills.”

