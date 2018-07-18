New £1.4m gym & fitness studio set to open next week at Mold Leisure Centre

A brand new gym and studio development costing £1.4m is set to open next week at Mold Leisure Centre following a delay to the original opening date.

Work which is coming to completion has seen the size of the current fitness facility doubled and a new fitness studio built.

The new development has been financed through Flintshire County Council’s prudential borrowing scheme.

Aura, the charitable, not-for-profit, employee owned organisation which runs Flintshire Councils libraries and leisure facilities will pay back the borrowing.

A spokesperson for Aura said;