Natural Resources Wales calls on waste operators to be vigilant following large Deeside blaze

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) says it has been in touch with Waste Operators across North Wales to “remind them to remain vigilant” and undertake regular checks on their sites to reduce the risk of fire.

It comes following recent fires at waste sites in Deeside and Wrexham, which tied up vital resources from NRW and the emergency services.

Fire Crews from Deeside, Flint, Mold, Holywell, St Asaph, Corwen, Chester the Environmental Protection Unit from Wrexham attended a fire involving a large quantity of cardboard and plastic at a recycling centre on Deeside Industrial Estate on May 29.

Two days earlier, fire crews are attended a large fire at Hafod Quarry landfill site in Johnstown, Wrexham.





Waste Regulation Team Leader for NRW, Louise Peel said: “Protecting communities and the environment that surrounds them is essential for us and part of doing that means making sure our waste is managed safely and correctly.

We are asking operators of waste sites to remain watchful during this dry period. Fires can not only cause devastating consequences to business operations on site, but also pose a pollution risk to the environment and local communities.

Some waste permit holders may be required to have a Fire Prevention and Mitigation Plan (FPMP) for operations and we would urge waste operators to take this opportunity to review their FPMP in line with our guidance and ensure that that they have undertaken any checks outlined in their plan.”

Paul Scott, Senior Fire Safety Manager for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service added: “These fires have put tremendous pressure on our resources for a protracted period, at a time when we are focusing on reducing demand – our aim is to ensure that everything is done to prevent similar fires in the future.

The dry weather we have been experiencing means that fires can spread very quickly – and we’d appeal to waste operators to take extra care and ensure relevant plans are followed to help prevent fires from breaking out.”

NRW is advising all Waste Operators to read its Fire Prevention and Mitigation Plan guidance which offers information regarding waste stockpile maximum sizes and distances to act as fire breaks and other fire prevention guidance.

It also contains information about mitigation techniques, such as the use of a quarantine area on site and knowing the drainage layout in order to prevent the escape of fire water off site.

To read NRWs Fire Prevention and Mitigation Plan guidance follow the link here: – Fire Prevention and Mitigation Plan

An NRW spokesperson said: “If you are a member of the public and wish to report an environmental incident then you can get in touch with Natural Resources Wales’ incident hotline by calling 0300 065 3000, which is open 24 hours day.”