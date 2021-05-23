Murder investigation underway following stabbing in Connah’s Quay on Saturday

Police have launched a murder investigation following a serious assault in Connah’s Quay on Saturday.

Officers were called just after 5pm by the Welsh Ambulance Service to a report that a man had been stabbed on Dock Road.

He was airlifted to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool but sadly he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

The man has been named as Dean Michael Bennett. He was 31-years-old and was from the Connah’s Quay area.

Three people remain in police custody – a 46-year-old woman, a 35-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl who have all been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Sion Williams said: “Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Dean’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

“We understand that a serious incident like this has caused a lot of concern in the local community and we’d like to reassure residents that we are doing all we can to establish what has happened.”

“Officers are on patrol in the area and a police cordon remains in place.”

“To assist with the ongoing investigation I would encourage anyone who has any information, particularly anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Dock Road shortly before 5pm, to come forward, quoting reference number 21000329322.”

Anybody with information is urged to contact North Wales Police via the live web chat Live chat | North Wales Police or via 101.

Information can also be reported online to Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ give-information/forms/give- information-anonymously or by calling 0800 555 111.