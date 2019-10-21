News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

All lanes back open on the A494 Aston Hill following earlier crash

Published: Monday, Oct 21st, 2019
Update: Traffic is still backed up to the border with England due to earlier accident, four vehicles involved on A494 westbound at the top of Aston Hill.

Lane two (of two) was blocked near the exit slip until around 17:20. All lanes have been re-opened.

Earlier Report: There are delays on the A494 Aston Hill travelling westbound due to multi vehicle collision late this afternoon.

One lane is blocked, as shown on the above image chosen by Traffic Wales.

Traffic Wales say Traffic Officers are on en route the incident as of 4:07pm.

Latest traffic report states:

One lane blocked and slow traffic due to accident, four vehicles involved on A494 Southbound from A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off) to B5125. Congestion to Shotwick, B5129 Chester Road E is also queuing in both directions on the approach to the junction. Lane two (of two) is blocked near the exit slip, lane one is partially blocked , drivers are passing on the hatch markings.

