MS says “Urgent action needed to protect North Wales ospreys” amid concerns over Channel 4 reality show filming

Clwyd West MS Darren Millar has called for immediate action to address concerns that a pair of nesting Ospreys may not return to Llyn Brenig as a result of filming of the Channel 4 programme ‘The Bridge’.

Last month North.Wales reported concerns raised over a pair of rare nesting Ospreys may not return to a North Wales site because of disruption from reality TV filming.

Activists have raised concerns that the osprey chick has not been seen in days and that the parents have been disturbed by the use of flares and drones in the area.

Mr Millar says he has been in contact with Natural Resources Wales and Dwr Cymru to demand that these concerns are addressed.He said: “As a great lover of our wildlife in North Wales I am extremely concerned that Welsh Water and Natural Resources Wales have given the green light for filming to take place here.





“I have been in contact with Welsh Water and Natural Resources Wales to demand an explanation as to why this filming was permitted and what consideration was given to the impact of filming at this site on local wildlife.

“If the reports of flares and drones being deployed as a part of filming are true it is important that the authorities take action to assess the damage that has been done and hold those responsible to account.”

“I know activists and many local residents are extremely concerned about the reports coming from Llyn Brenig. We have a proud record of protecting our wildlife here in North Wales and it is vital that Natural Resources Wales ensure that protection continues.”

North Wales Wildlife Trust have said, “Following the reports of filming and associated activities at Llyn Brenig, we have now supplied North Wales Police’s Rural Crimes Team with our own information based on our observations of the Llyn Brenig ospreys in 2020, and a comparison with previous breeding seasons. Please be assured that this remains an important issue for us and we will continue to work towards ensuring that the birds receive full protection this year and in the future.”

“Once again, we want to make clear that we were not asked to assess the potential impact on the ospreys of any of the activities linked to the filming in advance of the works taking place: or, indeed, told that the works were due to take place at all.

Previously Channel 4 have said: “We can confirm we are filming a brand new series in the area. “We have worked closely with Welsh Water and Natural Resources Wales to ensure the production fully complies with guidelines for filming in this area with a focus on environmental impact. “These include specific criteria to make sure that our presence does not disturb nesting birds including an exclusion zone around the nests, noise control and waste management.