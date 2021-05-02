Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 2nd May 2021

Mountain rescue team called to assist person with leg injury in Wepre Park

North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) team were called out to Wepre Park today (Sunday, May 2) after a woman sustained a leg injury.

The Mold based team were brought in the assist due to the location being on a section of steep path within the park.

The NEWSAR team doctor “provided pain relief and splinted the injured limb, before the team stretchered her to the road where we then took her to hospital in one of our Landrovers.” a spokesperson said.


NEWSAR is a volunteer Search and Rescue (Mountain Rescue) Organisation that is on call 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

Their primary operating area is in North East Wales mainly covering the counties of Flintshire, Denbighshire, Wrexham and parts of Conwy and Powys.

The team also regularly assists Mountain Rescue teams elsewhere in North Wales as well as Lowland Search and Rescue teams in Cheshire and Shropshire.

NEWSAR volunteers also assist Police in searching for vulnerable people who are missing from home or those in need of rescue.

All team members are volunteers and we do not receive any payment for providing this service to the Police.

It costs approximately £25,000 a year to run the Team – this covers fuel and repairs for vehicles, protective equipment for team members, training courses and team equipment such as ropes, stretchers etc.

As NEWSAR is a Registered Charity the vast majority of this money is raised through grants, individual donations, legacies, street collections and collection tins.

For further details of their fundraising activities, visit the Fundraising Page



