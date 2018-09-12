Motorists praised for ‘public spirited actions’ after helping police track down two wanted men in Mold

Motorists came to the aid of police officers helping them to track down two men wanted on suspicion of assault and possession of offensive weapons following an incident in Mold yesterday.

Officers were called to Milford Street at around 5.43pm yesterday September 11 to reports of disorder. The suspects aged 33 and 29 from Bagillt fled the scene, but with public assistance were traced to a nearby field and arrested.

PC Anthony Butlin said; “Thankfully no one was seriously hurt, but I am appealing for information to assist the investigation.

“I would also like to trace the young driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa and the driver of a VW Golf who gave officers chasing the suspects a lift thereby helping us to locate the offenders.

“We would like them to come forward so we can thank them in person for their public spirited actions.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx quoting reference W130058.