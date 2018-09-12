News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Motorists praised for ‘public spirited actions’ after helping police track down two wanted men in Mold

Published: Wednesday, Sep 12th, 2018
Share:

Motorists came to the aid of police officers helping them to track down two men wanted on suspicion of assault and possession of offensive weapons following an incident in Mold yesterday.

Officers were called to Milford Street at around 5.43pm yesterday September 11 to reports of disorder. The suspects aged 33 and 29 from Bagillt fled the scene, but with public assistance were traced to a nearby field and arrested.

PC Anthony Butlin said; “Thankfully no one was seriously hurt, but I am appealing for information to assist the investigation.

 “I would also like to trace the young driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa and the driver of a VW Golf who gave officers chasing the suspects a lift thereby helping us to locate the offenders.

 “We would like them to come forward so we can thank them in person for their public spirited actions.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx  quoting reference W130058.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Mold – drugs and cash recovered after “very observant member of public” contacts police

First Minister Carwyn Jones visits Gladstone’s Library as part of a farewell tour

Universal Credit poses major risk to a council’s debt levels due to an increase in rent arrears

Serious concerns over Flintshire schools budget position

Investigation launched after near miss between a lorry and 75mph train at a Flintshire level crossing

John Summers building on a national architecture charity’s ‘Top 10’ list of most endangered buildings

Roadworks in and around Flintshire today – Wednesday September 12

Frustrating night for Nomads as Caernarfon Town take all the points at Deeside

Transfer of Connah’s Quay baths to community ownership is achieving ‘significant savings’ council says.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn