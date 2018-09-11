Roadworks in and around Flintshire today – September 11

|
Roadworks and traffic interruptions alert for September 11
|A5119 A5119 Dual Section to New Brighton Lights, New Brighton, Flintshire
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 2, STONE ROW, A5119, NEW BRIGHTON, MOLD, CH7 6RD
|Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005PP25W00001352752343
|A5119 Aber Road, Flint, Flintshire
|11 September — 12 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: OPPOSITE ENTERENCE TO EL SUB STATION
|Works description: RESET BOX DEFECT – SECTION 81
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594700416
|A540 Parkgate Road, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: From Opp Junc of FIDDLERS LANE approx 36m NW on PARKGATE ROAD…
|Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON V33 – PON 431828 – POLING WORKS – Excavate for new BT Openreach Pole (s) or to Rep…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC006MU1WSEP00WAJKH38A13
|A548 Chester Road, Flint, Flintshire
|11 September — 12 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: BETWEEN NUMBERS 163 AND 171
|Works description: REMEDIAL REISNTATEMENT FOLLOWING INSTALLATION OF NEW SERVICE CONNECTION
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594550249
|A548 Chester Road, Oakenholt, Flintshire
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: NEXT TO ENTRANCE TO GARDNERS ROW, CHESTER ROAD, FLINT, CH6 5SU
|Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005PP25W00001352733350
|A550
|11 September — 12 September
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: lane closures and total North and Southbound .
|Works description: A550 northbound and southbound lane closures and total closure due to resurfacing
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 70296
|A550
|12 September — 13 September
|Delays likely Road closure
|Works location: lane closures and total North and Southbound .
|Works description: A550 northbound and southbound lane closures and total closure due to resurfacing
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 70296
|A550,B5125 The Highway, Hawarden, Flintshire
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: 20M AWAY FROM JUNCTION TO UPPER ASTON HALL LANE, THE HIGHWAY, HAWARDEN, DEESIDE, CH5 3DJ
|Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244536169
|A550 Gladstone Way, Hawarden, Flintshire
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: In Between Hillside and Bennets lane Left hand side heading towards Hawarden See Map attached
|Works description: Reset sunken gully in Highway Two way lights required.
|Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: QX00200002613
|B5129 Chester Road, Sandycroft, Flintshire
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (priority working)
|Works location: 10M AWAY FROM NUMBER 8, CHESTER ROAD, PENTRE, DEESIDE, CH5 2DT
|Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244534091
|B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|11 September — 13 September
|Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 163
|Works description: PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT PROPOSED
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594665387
|A5119 Northop Road, Northop, Flintshire
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE THE RED LION PUBLIC HOUSE, NORTHOP ROAD, NORTHOP, MOLD, CH7 6BQ
|Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005PP25W00001352840211
|A548 Sealand Road, Sealand, Flintshire
|12 September — 15 September
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: outside the Garage and petrol station
|Works description: Excavate Trail hole on the storm system to carry out jetting to find the outfall. T?m Required 2 way lights that must be manned as the exit for the garage will be inside the T/M. 10 Tone lorry and mini digger will be required also.
|Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: QX00200002621
|B5125,A5104 Chester Road, Broughton, Flintshire
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: 10M AWAY FROM JUNCTION TO BRETTON LANE, CHESTER ROAD, BRETTON, CHESTER, CH4 0AX
|Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244660259
|Dee Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|12 September — 15 September
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 153
|Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
|Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: PE12594601704
|Fiddlers Lane, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
|11 September — 14 September
|Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
|Works location: Junc of PARKGATE ROAD on FIDDLERS LANE…
|Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON V33 – PON 431828 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Work…
|Responsibility for works: Openreach
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: BC006MU1WSEP00WAJKH38A14
|M56
|11 September — 12 September
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Lane 2 Eastbound. Left Permanent Lane 2 Closed.
|Works description: M56 Eastbound Junction 15 to 16 Lane Two Closures for Barrier Repairs
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 71697
|M56
|11 September — 12 September
|Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Lane 2 Westbound . Left Permanent Lane 2 Closed.
|Works description: M56 Eastbound Junction 15 to 16 Lane Two Closures for Barrier Repairs
|Responsibility for works: Highways England
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: 71697
|Aberllanerch Drive, Buckley, Flintshire
|11 September — 23 November
|Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
|Works location: O/S NO. 47 BIRKDALE AVENUE – O/S NO. 30 BIRKDALE AVENUE…
|Works description: REPLACE 219M OF 100MM, 150MM, 200MM DI WITH 219M OF 180MM, 75MM, 125MM PE AND REPLACE OR TRANSFER APPROX 17 SERVICES…
|Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
|Current status: Advanced planning
|Works reference: XY450003001116472
|Banks Road, Mancot, Flintshire
|12 September — 15 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Jct of Ash lane
|Works description: Replace two x name plates 2 x nameplates in bottom sign shed 4 x reccled plastic posts. 4 bags rapid set conc
|Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: QX00200002620
|Elm Grove, Saltney, Flintshire
|12 September — 15 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Jct of Victoria Rd
|Works description: Replace old damage name plate and posts 1 x name plate 2 x plastic posts 2 x rapid set conc
|Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: QX00200002625
|Englefield Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
|12 September — 15 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: on the corner near the red hall pub
|Works description: 5 damaged kerbs loose need resetting possible 2 need replacing 10 x 5 kerbs T/M is required
|Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: QX00200002623
|Forest Drive, Broughton, Flintshire
|12 September — 15 September
|Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
|Works location: Jct of Green farm lane opposite N0 48
|Works description: Place new name plate on verge 1 x nameplate 2 x plastic posts 2 x rapid set
|Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
|Current status: Planned work about to start
|Works reference: QX00200002624
