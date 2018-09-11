News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks in and around Flintshire today – September 11

Published: Tuesday, Sep 11th, 2018
A list of roadworks in and around Flintshire today – September 11.

Also included is an interactive map that gives the very latest information on roadworks locally.

Roadworks and traffic interruptions alert for September 11
A5104 Mold Road, Broughton, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 17, MOLD ROAD, BROUGHTON, CHESTER, CH4 0PP
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244534639
A5119 A5119 Dual Section to New Brighton Lights, New Brighton, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 2, STONE ROW, A5119, NEW BRIGHTON, MOLD, CH7 6RD
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001352752343
A5119 Aber Road, Flint, Flintshire
11 September — 12 September
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE ENTERENCE TO EL SUB STATION
Works description: RESET BOX DEFECT – SECTION 81
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594700416
A540 Parkgate Road, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
11 September — 14 September
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From Opp Junc of FIDDLERS LANE approx 36m NW on PARKGATE ROAD…
Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON V33 – PON 431828 – POLING WORKS – Excavate for new BT Openreach Pole (s) or to Rep…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WSEP00WAJKH38A13
A548 Chester Road, Flint, Flintshire
11 September — 12 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BETWEEN NUMBERS 163 AND 171
Works description: REMEDIAL REISNTATEMENT FOLLOWING INSTALLATION OF NEW SERVICE CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594550249
A548 Chester Road, Oakenholt, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: NEXT TO ENTRANCE TO GARDNERS ROW, CHESTER ROAD, FLINT, CH6 5SU
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001352733350
A550
11 September — 12 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: lane closures and total North and Southbound .
Works description: A550 northbound and southbound lane closures and total closure due to resurfacing
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 70296
A550
12 September — 13 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: lane closures and total North and Southbound .
Works description: A550 northbound and southbound lane closures and total closure due to resurfacing
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 70296
A550,B5125 The Highway, Hawarden, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 20M AWAY FROM JUNCTION TO UPPER ASTON HALL LANE, THE HIGHWAY, HAWARDEN, DEESIDE, CH5 3DJ
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244536169
A550 Gladstone Way, Hawarden, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: In Between Hillside and Bennets lane Left hand side heading towards Hawarden See Map attached
Works description: Reset sunken gully in Highway Two way lights required.
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: QX00200002613
B5129 Chester Road, Sandycroft, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays likely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: 10M AWAY FROM NUMBER 8, CHESTER ROAD, PENTRE, DEESIDE, CH5 2DT
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244534091
B5129 High Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
11 September — 13 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 163
Works description: PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT PROPOSED
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594665387
A5119 Northop Road, Northop, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE THE RED LION PUBLIC HOUSE, NORTHOP ROAD, NORTHOP, MOLD, CH7 6BQ
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001352840211
A548 Sealand Road, Sealand, Flintshire
12 September — 15 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: outside the Garage and petrol station
Works description: Excavate Trail hole on the storm system to carry out jetting to find the outfall. T?m Required 2 way lights that must be manned as the exit for the garage will be inside the T/M. 10 Tone lorry and mini digger will be required also.
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: QX00200002621
B5125,A5104 Chester Road, Broughton, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 10M AWAY FROM JUNCTION TO BRETTON LANE, CHESTER ROAD, BRETTON, CHESTER, CH4 0AX
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001244660259
Dee Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
12 September — 15 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 153
Works description: HOUSEHOLD METER OPTION – FIT
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594601704
Fiddlers Lane, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
11 September — 14 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Junc of PARKGATE ROAD on FIDDLERS LANE…
Works description: GREAT MOLLINGTON V33 – PON 431828 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Work…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WSEP00WAJKH38A14
M56
11 September — 12 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Lane 2 Eastbound. Left Permanent Lane 2 Closed.
Works description: M56 Eastbound Junction 15 to 16 Lane Two Closures for Barrier Repairs
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 71697
M56
11 September — 12 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Lane 2 Westbound . Left Permanent Lane 2 Closed.
Works description: M56 Eastbound Junction 15 to 16 Lane Two Closures for Barrier Repairs
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 71697
Aberllanerch Drive, Buckley, Flintshire
11 September — 23 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S NO. 47 BIRKDALE AVENUE – O/S NO. 30 BIRKDALE AVENUE…
Works description: REPLACE 219M OF 100MM, 150MM, 200MM DI WITH 219M OF 180MM, 75MM, 125MM PE AND REPLACE OR TRANSFER APPROX 17 SERVICES…
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Limited
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: XY450003001116472
Banks Road, Mancot, Flintshire
12 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Jct of Ash lane
Works description: Replace two x name plates 2 x nameplates in bottom sign shed 4 x reccled plastic posts. 4 bags rapid set conc
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: QX00200002620
Elm Grove, Saltney, Flintshire
12 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Jct of Victoria Rd
Works description: Replace old damage name plate and posts 1 x name plate 2 x plastic posts 2 x rapid set conc
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: QX00200002625
Englefield Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
12 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: on the corner near the red hall pub
Works description: 5 damaged kerbs loose need resetting possible 2 need replacing 10 x 5 kerbs T/M is required
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: QX00200002623
Forest Drive, Broughton, Flintshire
12 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Jct of Green farm lane opposite N0 48
Works description: Place new name plate on verge 1 x nameplate 2 x plastic posts 2 x rapid set
Responsibility for works: Flintshire County Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: QX00200002624
Hamilton Avenue, Sandycroft, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: NEXT TO NUMBER 2, HAMILTON AVENUE, SANDYCROFT, DEESIDE, CH5 2PA
Works description: Disconnect and Remove Kiosk
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W0001244535574A
Lansdown Road, Broughton, Flintshire
11 September — 14 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
