Halton Curve: First direct train from North Wales to Liverpool in 40 years begins

Transport for Wales will be running hourly rail services between North Wales and Cheshire to Liverpool.

The service has been made possible by the reopening of the Halton Curve track.

TfW says the additional services has led to the creation of 30 new jobs.

Services will be hourly from Chester, calling at Helsby, Frodsham, Runcorn, Liverpool South Parkway (for John Lennon Airport) and Liverpool Lime Street.

A pleasure to share Wrexham- Liverpool journey with Labour leadership of Flintshire Council. pic.twitter.com/zaxw2U5LZY — Ian Lucas MP (@IanCLucas) May 20, 2019

There will also be two direct services per day from Wrexham General and one direct from Liverpool to Wrexham.

The first train departed Wrexham General at 6.35am this morning, an event was held with the Minister for Economy and Transport, Ken Skates.

The Minister then boarded the first service to Liverpool.

Transport for Wales sent out invitations for the event to a select bunch of “local and trade media” Deeside.com wasn’t invited, nor did we receive their embargoed press release (feeling left out face) – however, Liverpool City Region did send us something;

Steve Rotheram, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority Metro Mayor, said: “One of the Combined Authority’s key priorities is the delivery of major improvements in connectivity for our area and this is an example of us achieving that through new links into North Wales and Cheshire.

“The Halton Curve is one of many ambitious rail schemes across the Liverpool City Region that have been delivered by the Combined Authority, working together in partnership with a number of organisations.

“This is only the start of realising the benefits that re-opening the Curve will bring and the future plans for services linking the city region with Cardiff and the North Wales coast can only benefit us further.”

In March Delyn MP called for the new Wrexham to Liverpool service to be extended to Flint and other North Wales stations.

David Hanson MP said: “The investment to the Halton Curve was long fought for, but I am pleased to see that the £16million of investment is reconnecting North Wales to Liverpool. However, much more can be done.

Linking Wrexham back to Liverpool is an important first step but we now need to see the whole of the North Wales linked back up to Liverpool.

“Reopening the Curve back to Chester is expected to reduce the number of cars on the roads by 170,000 and boost the local economy of Chester and Liverpool by £100million. This is fantastic news for our region, both for our economy and environment. It is now time for Flint to benefit from this investment.”