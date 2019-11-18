News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

UPDATE: No reports of fog in Flintshire this morning

Published: Monday, Nov 18th, 2019
Share:

Update: As of 5.30am there have been no reports of fog in the area – highlighting once again that weather forecasting is not an exact science.   

Dense freezing fog could make driving conditions in Flintshire very tricky during Tuesday morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of fog across north east Wales and a large part of England.

The warning comes into force at 4am on Tuesday and is in play until 11am.

Some flights out of Liverpool and Manchester may be affected and visibility on roads could be down to 100 metres in places.

The warning states:

“Some dense fog and freezing fog patches on Tuesday morning likely leading to some travel disruption.”

What to expect

  • Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible
  • There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights

“Visibility could be less than 100 m in places across parts of England and east Wales on Tuesday morning.

Whilst the fog is expected to gradually lift and thin during the morning some patches could persist until lunchtime in the east.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Five key proposals in new Bill which aims to shake-up local government

Unusually high number of burials in Flintshire puts pressure on space in cemeteries

Senior councillors back plans to inject extra £18m into school improvements

Developers launch appeal over refusal of proposals for almost 40 new homes in Penyfordd

Welsh Ambulance Service received nearly half a million calls in past year – here’s some of the most inappropriate ones

Economy Minister Ken Skates seeking ‘urgent conversation’ with Tata Steel over number of potential job losses in Wales

easyJet signs deal to buy 12 A320neo aircraft from Airbus.

Tata Steel set to cut 3,000 European jobs as part of a ‘transformation programme’

Coleg Cambria the only FE provider in the UK to be awarded health and safety gold status


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn