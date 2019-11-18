UPDATE: No reports of fog in Flintshire this morning

Update: As of 5.30am there have been no reports of fog in the area – highlighting once again that weather forecasting is not an exact science.

Dense freezing fog could make driving conditions in Flintshire very tricky during Tuesday morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of fog across north east Wales and a large part of England.

The warning comes into force at 4am on Tuesday and is in play until 11am.

Some flights out of Liverpool and Manchester may be affected and visibility on roads could be down to 100 metres in places.

The warning states:

“Some dense fog and freezing fog patches on Tuesday morning likely leading to some travel disruption.”

What to expect Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible

There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights

“Visibility could be less than 100 m in places across parts of England and east Wales on Tuesday morning.