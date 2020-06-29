Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 29th Jun 2020

Updated: Mon 29th Jun

Mandatory MOT testing set to be reintroduced from 1 August

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Mandatory MOT testing is to be reintroduced from 1 August 2020 as COVID-19 restrictions are slowly lifted, Roads minister Baroness Vere has announced today (29 June 2020).

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, drivers were granted a 6-month exemption from MOT testing in March to help slow the spread of the virus.

However, as restrictions are eased when safe to do so, all drivers whose car, motorcycle or van is due for an MOT test from 1 August will be required to get a test certificate to continue driving their vehicle.

MOT tests are important for road safety and ensure that vehicle parts, including tyres, seatbelts, brakes, lights and exhausts, are in proper working order.


Drivers with an MOT due date before 1 August will still receive a 6-month exemption from testing.

However, all vehicles must continue to be properly maintained and kept in a roadworthy condition, and people are able to voluntarily get their MOT sooner should they wish, even if they are exempt from the legal requirement. Motorists can be prosecuted for driving an unsafe vehicle.

Roads Minister Baroness Vere said:

“As people return to our roads, it is vital that motorists are able to keep their vehicles safe. That’s why as restrictions are eased, from 1 August MOT testing will again become mandatory.

Garages across the country are open and I urge drivers who are due for their MOT to book a test as soon they can.”

Only some garages remained open to conduct essential services during the coronavirus outbreak, but now over 90% are open across the country.

Testing capacity has already reached 70% of normal levels and is steadily increasing.

While exemptions are still available for vehicle owners with an MOT due date before 1 August, it is vital that drivers still take their vehicle to be checked if they notice something is wrong in the same way that they usually would.

If drivers are vulnerable or self-isolating they should contact their local garage as many are offering pick-up and drop-off services, so drivers can get their car checked without having to visit a garage.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has also issued guidance to all MOT testers about safely conducting tests in line with the latest government advice.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

New £5m fund to support Start Up’s impacted by coronavirus outbreak goes live today

News

Flintshire Trading Standards warning over scam Sky internet calls

News

Ventilator production winding down at AMRC facility in Broughton

News

Families in Wales told they can reunite under new lockdown rules

News

Flintshire address raided as nine men arrested in connection with county lines drug dealing in Chester

News

Future of North Wales coronavirus field hospitals set to become clearer this week

News

Schools re-open across Flintshire for the first time since March

News

Coleg Cambria alumni supporting young students on the path to future careers

News

Youth Workers’ community contributions praised during Youth Work Week in Wales

News





Read 640,286 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn