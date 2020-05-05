Man in court today following alleged assault on four emergency workers in Holywell

A 26-year-old man will appear before Magistrates in Mold today (Tuesday May 5) following an alleged assault on four emergency workers.

Luke Jones from Carmel was arrested following an incident in Holywell at the weekend.

He has been charged with ‘numerous offences’ including assault police have said.

Jones has also been charged with a wounding offence which is alleged to have taken place in Carmel in February.