Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 5th May 2020

Man in court today following alleged assault on four emergency workers in Holywell

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A 26-year-old man will appear before Magistrates in Mold today (Tuesday May 5) following an alleged assault on four emergency workers.

Luke Jones from Carmel was arrested following an incident in Holywell at the weekend.

He has been charged with ‘numerous offences’ including assault police have said.

Jones has also been charged with a wounding offence which is alleged to have taken place in Carmel in February. 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Thousands more high risk patients in Wales to receive letters advising them to ‘shield’ until mid June

News

Contact tracing app could be used in Wales but issues around use of personal data need ‘working through’

News

Chief Medical Officer for Wales to report on pros and cons of wearing ‘non-clinical face coverings’

News

The medics who are continuing to provide urgent cancer and emergency care in North Wales during the COVID-19 epidemic

News

Female offenders to get Residential Centre in Wales

News

Can you help bring a box of joy to vulnerable children in North Wales?

News

Read 815,978 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn