M6 in Cheshire back open after earlier lorry crash spills 32,000 litres of gin onto carriageway

The M6 motorway near Knutsford is back open this morning following a lengthy closure last night due to a spillage of concentrated gin from a tanker which was involved in a collsion.#

Thankfully nobody was hurt but thousands of litres of gin leaked from the tanker.

Highways England Update 01:30am

The M6 southbound has now re opened j20 to j19 , Highways England currently removing the closure from the M56 eastbound to M6 southbound . The M6 northbound remains closed between #j19 to j20.

Cheshire Fire Service Update:

Firefighters are continuing their attempts to stem the source of the leak and a 300 metre cordon has now been established as a precautionary measure.

Two firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, are continuing to coat the spilt alcohol with foam to prevent it from igniting.

Crews are also working to contain the leaked fluid on the carriageway in order for it to be pumped into a replacement tanker.

Cheshire Police Statement:

“The M6 in Cheshire remains closed at the current time following a multi-vehicle collision near Knutsford.

The incident, which involves two HGVs, occurred shortly before 5.30pm today, Wednesday 4 September, on the northbound carriageway.

One of vehicles involved is a tanker which is carrying approximately 32,000 litres of concentrated gin, which is leaking onto the carriageway.

Due to the flammability of the alcohol a decision was taken to close the motorway in both directions between junctions 19 and 20.

A 300 metre cordon has also been put in place as a precautionary measure and a number of motorists who were stuck in the trapped traffic have been evacuated from their vehicles.

Firefighters are currently working at the scene to stem the source of the leak, they are also coating the spilt alcohol with foam to prevent it from igniting.

Crews are also working to contain the leaked fluid on the carriageway in order for it to be pumped into a replacement tanker.

Emergency services are working hard to deal with the incident a quickly as possible, although there is currently no estimated time for when the road will reopen.

Local diversions are in place, although motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

There are no reports of any injuries as a result of the collision.”

Update: Police have issued an update it states:

“The M6 is now closed in both directions between J19, Knutsford, and J20, Lymm, following a collision involving two HGVs which had resulted in the spillage of a large quantity of highly flammable liquid

There are currently long delays and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

Highways England says a diversion route is in place:

Northbound:

Exit the M6 at junction 19 and join the A556 northbound towards Altrincham. Then join the M56 westbound towards Runcorn, to then re-join the M6. Follow the solid black square diversion symbol.

Southbound:

The same route as the northbound diversion, but in reverse. Follow the hollow black triangle diversion symbol.