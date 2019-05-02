Luxury Flintshire holiday park will shun major chains to support local firms when it opens in the autumn

A new luxury holiday park is joining forces with Flintshire businesses to boost the economy and drive tourism.

Acorn Leisure owners Louise and Peter Barlow will open phase one of their Maes Mynan development in 90 acres of beautiful countryside at Afonwen, near Caerwys, this September.

Despite interest from national food and drink chains keen to have a presence on the former quarry site they are determined to work with independent businesses and producers to provide ‘on the doorstep’ amenities for future customers seeking a holiday home in North Wales.

Maes Mynan Park will feature 47 lodges around two lakes as part of phase one, with a further 63 static caravans and 70 touring caravan pitches becoming available over the following two years.

In addition, a further area has been set aside for boutique ‘eco-glamping’.

This will bring hundreds more people to the area, increasing tourism spend locally, which is why Louise and Peter – who also have parks in nearby Cilcain and Lloc – are working closely with local organisations with the intention of signposting holiday home owners and visitors to businesses in the vicinity.

“This is a stunning region, a hidden gem waiting to be discovered, with beautiful scenery and countryside within easy access to some amazing bars, restaurants, tourist attractions, artisan produce and independent firms of all sizes,” said Louise.

“We want to work alongside independent businesses to bring trade to this corner of Flintshire and are delighted with the response we’ve had so far for some of our ideas.”

She added: “There are designated conservation and environmental projects in place to support the existing biodiversity and connectivity of the natural landscape that makes Maes Mynan Park so special.

“This we feel is a valuable feature to the Park’s offer as it allows holidaymakers to enjoy the great outdoors more easily.

“There is a wonderful network of safe footpaths taking in the scenery, including one from Maes Mynan straight into the centre of Caerwys, and that’s something we aim to capitalise on.

“We don’t want people staying on the park to drive straight through these villages and not spend their money or time locally, we want to support each other and keep these brilliant businesses alive and vibrant.”

Those words were music to the ears of Janet Monshin Dallolio, owner of Afonwen Craft and Antique Centre, established in 1991.

“This is great to hear because it’s what we are all about,” said Janet.

“We source local ingredients, have great relationships with local businesses and believe in being a big part of the community.

“The addition of Maes Mynan Park will be very positive and I’m sure will bring a lot of new people to the area.”

Andrew Davies, owner of Morgan’s Pori Gwych independent butchers in Caerwys – a mainstay in the town for almost 60 years – was in agreement.

“I’m very pleased to hear that the new park is under development, as it will be great for seasonal trade in particular,” he said.

“Supporting tourism is important for Caerwys as it keeps the local amenities alive for the whole community.

“We strive to buy local ourselves and believe it’s the right ethos to try and help those around us do so too. This is a cracking community and we all support each other.

“We will look at working on a range of offers for the holiday home owners at Maes Mynan Park to help them buy local too, including a pre-order and delivery service in collaboration with the town’s Central Stores.”

Caroline Williams of Central Stores is already in discussions with Louise and Peter about possible ideas that will give holiday home owners a warm welcome while generating income for independent suppliers.

“We are looking at special packs of produce and baskets made up with essentials and items that are provided by companies in this area,” she said.

“The park will be opening later this year and we are all excited to see what impact it has; I’m confident it will be great for Caerwys in particular and wish them every success.”

Dave Kelly-Parkinson, owner of Flintshire firm Planetree Adventures was “blown away” when he paid a visit to the site and says Maes Mynan Park will be the perfect location for would-be buyers and thrill seekers.

“It’s really refreshing to meet people creating an inspiring project with a passion to work with local businesses to create a great experience for their holiday visitors,” he added.

“We look forward to creating bespoke experiences for all ages and abilities including walks and hikes, canoe tours on the canal over the world heritage site at Pontycysyllte Aqueduct, bushcraft and survival skills sessions and climbing and abseiling adventures – let’s do it!”

Maes Mynan is situated within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and features a woodland, three lakes and added landscaping to protect biodiversity and connectivity within the natural landscape.

“This is a unique holiday space in Flintshire, secluded and peaceful with great views, but also accessible because it’s just a stone’s throw from major access routes and popular tourism destinations, as well as award-winning restaurants, attractions and some of the most beautiful walks and countryside you could hope to find,” he said.

“Providing luxury lodges is the first step to a happy holiday and an aspirational lifestyle that adds a new perspective to everyday life, and we can’t wait to share it with others.”

To find out more about Maes Mynan Park or register your interest in owning a park home, visit the website: www.maesmynanpark.com