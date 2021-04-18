Leading women’s outdoorwear brand relocates to new Deeside HQ as business booms

A leading women’s outdoorwear brand has relocated to new headquarters in Deeside as the business accelerates ambitious plans for expansion.

ACAI Outdoorwear has moved into a new 7,000sqft purpose-built premises in Sandycroft.

The new HQ is split over two floors with an open plan environment accommodating the business’s design, marketing and customer relations teams on the first floor, and a reception area, presentation space, and kitchen facilities on the ground.

An impressive warehouse accommodates ACAI Outdoorwear’s growing collection.





The move comes as the women’s outdoorwear brand enjoys continued rapid growth, with sales of the brand’s signature Skinny Outdoor Trousers soaring by over 3000% in Q4 and contributing to a 154% increase in annual revenue (Feb 20/21).

Co-Founder and Managing Director of ACAI Outdoorwear, Joe Bromley, said: “2020 has been an exceptional year for the business, with record sales and customer growth.

“As we further accelerate our ambitious expansion plans in line with demand, we’re pleased to move into these new modern facilities. They position us well for continued future growth.”

ACAI Outdoorwear was founded in 2016 by Kasia Bromley and husband and business partner Joe.

Over the last five years ACAI Outdoorwear has revolutionised the women’s outdoorwear market with its Skinny Outdoor Trousers, which mimic a skinny jean but have all the performance benefits of an outdoor garment.

The rapidly growing collection now includes a wide range of variations on the signature trouser, alongside base layers, upper body wear and accessories. A number of new and innovative products are to be launched this year.