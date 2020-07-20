Latest public-art project at Storyhouse will see series of brand-new works in response lockdown.

Storyhouse in Chester has announced its latest public-art project.

Live in Hope by digital artist Donna Leishman (Northumbria University) will work with communities across the borough.

Leishman will take an individual’s wishes and hopes experienced during lockdown and create an original work of art in print form. Uniquely, the finished artworks will be sent to the person who submitted their wishes for them to own.

Later in the year the pieces will culminate in a display at the award-winning Storyhouse. It will explore and celebrate the different ways that we have lived through this challenging time.





Donna Leishman said “Through lockdown, we have missed things, people, places and wished for more. Some of these wishes may never now come true; some may already have come to life; some are still just wishes. All of them have power and purpose.

This project will provide Storyhouse’s communities a positive experience in challenging times. I wait in anticipation for all your wishes to be sent to me, and the precious responsibility of making these tangible.”

Alex Clifton, artistic director, Storyhouse said:

“This is a really special way for us to work together offline to create original artwork, commissioned directly by individuals, from one of the UK’s most exciting artists. With hundreds of new works made, this project will capture the voices of Storyhouse’s communities from lockdown – a unique visual documentary, co-created and commissioned directly by our communities”.

Donna Leishman is an Edinburgh-based digital artist and researcher, is Associate Professor at the renowned Northumbria School of Design.

Her work has been presented across the world including New York, Toronto, Melbourne and Milan. Leishman’s work follows digital artist and filmmaker Sven Werner’s Poulson Arc Radio and Bedwyr Williams’ Hypercaust. Co-commissioned by Cheshire West and Chester council.