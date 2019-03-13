News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Large police presence near Quay Shopping Centre explained

Published: Wednesday, Mar 13th, 2019
Police have revealed why they were spotted out in force around Ffordd Llanarth in Connah’s Quay earlier this morning.

Sue got in touch with Deeside.com to say: “Lots of police activity heading towards Morrisons 9.20am plus police dogs too.”

While Stephen told us: “Five police cars by Morrisons in Connah’s Quay. the ramp is blocked and there’s a white van as well”

Officers from North Wales and Cheshire Armed Alliance were involved in the arrest.

A Police spokesman confirmed an operation took place to stop a “wanted vehicle” and three people were arrested on suspicion of burglary in Denbighshire.

