Large police presence near Quay Shopping Centre explained

Police have revealed why they were spotted out in force around Ffordd Llanarth in Connah’s Quay earlier this morning.

Sue got in touch with Deeside.com to say: “Lots of police activity heading towards Morrisons 9.20am plus police dogs too.”

While Stephen told us: “Five police cars by Morrisons in Connah’s Quay. the ramp is blocked and there’s a white van as well”

Officers from North Wales and Cheshire Armed Alliance were involved in the arrest.



A Police spokesman confirmed an operation took place to stop a “wanted vehicle” and three people were arrested on suspicion of burglary in Denbighshire.