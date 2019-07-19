Traffic eases on A494 in Queensferry following earlier emergency repairs

Update: Emergency repairs appear to have been carried out and traffic has eased.

Christine said the water had lifted the manhole in the outside lane coming up from Chester. “People swerving all over to avoid it.”

Previous report: There are reports of long delays on the Westbound A494 through Deeside due to flooding.

One lane is closed in Queensferry and there is queuing traffic back to Sealand after a drain cover became loose and caused flooding in the second lane.

Emergency repairs are currently being carried out.

The RAC has said today will be one of the busiest on the roads since 2014 as people getaway for the summer holidays, over 13m leisure journeys are planned this weekend.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

“One lane closed and queueing traffic due to flooding and loose drain cover on A494 Aston Road Westbound from A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off) to Plough Lane. Congestion to Drome Corner.

Lane two (of two) is closed due to emergency repair work for the overflowing drainage.”