Labour pick Connah’s Quay Councillor and Flintshire Armed Forces Champion to be Police Crime Commissioner candidate

A Flintshire councillor has been selected as Labour’s candidate to become the next Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for North Wales.

Andy Dunbobbin represents the Golftyn ward in Connah’s Quay on Flintshire Council and is also the local authority’s Armed Forces Champion.

During May’s election, he will stand against current commissioner Arfon Jones, who was elected to the post in 2016.

The Plaid Cymru politician, who lives in Gwersyllt in Wrexham, previously announced he would be standing for a second term.

Following the announcement of his selection, Cllr Dunbobbin said his main pledges would be to deliver more visible policing and greater value for money.

He said he also wanted to provide stronger co-operation with the chief constable and officers and to make the region a safer place to live.

He said: “Voters across North Wales have the opportunity to elect a Welsh Labour Police and Crime Commissioner who will work for safer communities for all.

“It is people like us who the Police Crime Commissioner is accountable to – a fresh pair of eyes. Someone who is not afraid to challenge, nor to be challenged.

“With that in mind, I would hold frequent engagement events across the whole of our North Wales community.

“From village fetes to government meetings – I want you to know that I am always here to listen, support and action anything of your concern.”

In September 2019, Cllr Dunbobbin helped the council to achieve the Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme gold award.

The accolade recognises organisations that demonstrate support to the armed forces community.

In launching his campaign, he took aim at the Conservative Party for cuts to police numbers during their time in government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently announced plans to recruit an extra 20,000 police officers in England and Wales, but Cllr Dunbobbin said these would only serve as replacements for those previously lost.

He said: “It is of no secret that we have fewer police officers now than when the Conservatives came to government in 2010. There is no additional police officers – only replacements.

“It has been the unprecedented Tory cuts made towards our public services which has heightened and threaten our safety and security.

“Having solid knowledge and experience within local government, third sector and other public services – these vital attributes are needed as your Police Crime Commissioner.

“I want you and our communities to know – and have reassurance – that under my leadership, working collaboratively – I will tackle these problems head on.”

The post of PCC was created in 2012 and is responsible for holding the police force to account on the public’s behalf.

The first person to serve in the role for North Wales was barrister Winston Roddick, who stood as an independent.

In May 2016, at the end of his four-year term, Mr Roddick was not successful in getting re-elected.

No other parties have announced their candidates for this year’s elections to date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).