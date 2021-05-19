“I don’t want to leave this – I want to be part this” Andy Morrison commits to Connah’s Quay Nomads

Andy Morrison has said he doesn’t want to leave Connah’s Quay Nomads and wants “to be part of this going forward.”

Following Nomads title win on Saturday, Morrison, who has been manager at Connah’s Quay for six years, left many wondering about his future at the club.

Speaking to S4C’s Sgorio after the 2-0 win over Penybont on Saturday the former Manchester City defender said: “I’m going to speak to my chairman this week,” revealed Morrison to S4C’s Sgorio.

“It has been a long six years. I have had nine years in the Cymru Premier and nine European campaigns.

“If I stay then that is two weeks and then we are back in training again. I’m tired, my voice is tired and my vocal cords are tired.

“I will speak to my chairman this week and see where we go from there. It has been a fantastic journey, we retained the title and we will see where we go from there.”

In an interview posted on social media today, Morrison revealed he will be staying on as manager and the club will revert to a part-time model.

He said a meeting with chairman Gary Dewhurst yesterday was “really positive” and we are “looking at a way where we can be sustainable.”

Morrison said: “When I’m seeing the eyes of the young lads or senior players and the intensity, fire and desire is still there, that inspires me to go ‘I don’t want to leave this, I want to be part of this going forward.”

“I can keep going to my chairman ask him to put his hand in his pocket, but when that money is coming from the same source and is Gary Dewhurst, it makes it difficult for him to continually keep funding the football team so we have to find a way.”

“We had a model where we’ve been half full time, half part-time, we’ve looked at the structure of that and we’ve looked about where the main players have played in the team.”

“We’ve come to a decision that we’re going to go back part-time, we’re going to be completely part-time, going forward, and we believe that makes it more realistic for us to be able to go season after season.”

Watch the full interview here:

[Photo: NCM Media]