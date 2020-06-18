Householders urged to steer clear of illegal rubbish removal operators

A campaign reminding householders they must always use registered waste carriers to dispose of unwanted household items has been relaunched.

Over 70 percent of fly-tipping incidents in Wales include household rubbish.

In Flintshire, last year saw a 65 percent increase in fly-tipping incidents involving household waste.

The Welsh Government is now relaunching its ‘Duty of Care’ campaign which encourages people to help tackle fly-tipping by not using illegal rubbish removal operators.





The campaign, in partnership with Fly-tipping Action Wales, calls on people to take responsibility for their litter, keep their local area clean and avoid fines and prosecution by using their duty of care to make sure they know where whose waste goes and not to put it into the hands of fly-tippers.

There has been concern about the rise in individuals who call themselves legitimate waste disposal businesses on social media, during its period waste and recycling centers have to close temporarily because of the Covid pandemic.

These individuals often use social media and low prices to make people believe that they are legitimate refuse collection services, when in fact the waste collected is fly-tipped in fields, along country lanes and at the roadside.

The Welsh Government’s campaign encourages everyone to use their duty of care and ensure that all waste is legally disposed of by a registered waste carrier, and to report any fly-tipping to the authorities. A list of registered waste carriers can be found on the Natural Resources Wales Website.

Other recommendations include asking waste collectors where the rubbish goes, asking for a receipt and recording details of the vehicle used. These small steps will not only protect homes from fines and prosecution, but will also help to tackle fly-tipping in the long term.

As recycling centers across Wales re-open, the Welsh Government is urging people to check with their local authority and find out what restrictions or ordering systems are available as well as information on which items are being collected.

Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government Hannah Blythyn said:

“Everyone in Wales has a duty of care to dispose of their household waste responsibly and to know where the rubbish goes. By working together we can tackle fly-tipping and keep Wales clean.

I urge everyone in Wales to only use registered waste carriers and not put their household waste in the hands of fly-tippers, being aware of potential fraudsters and advertisements promoting cheap waste collection services.

The Local Authorities are working hard on this issue and I don’t want to see any homes being scammed or possibly fined as a result of trusting these dishonest refuse collectors to legally dispose of their waste. ”

Fly-tipping Action Wales Program Manager Neil Harrison said:

“For the health and safety of all and in the respect of our local authority staff who work hard to provide essential services to communities, make your duty of care and dispose of your waste responsible, while adhering to the rules of social distance in recycling centers.

“Fly-tipping is a crime, and those who commit crime, especially during a time of national crisis, are putting more pressure on staff resources, which are already struggling to cope, while putting officers at risk enforcing waste that investigates and disposes of fly-tipping.

A list of registered waste carriers can be found on the Natural Resources Wales website. https://naturalresources.wales/permits-and-permissions/waste-carriers-brokers-and-dealers-public-register/?lang=en